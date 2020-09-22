WHITE CLOUD — Hesperia's cross-country teams improved from fifth place to fourth Tuesday in the season's second Central State Activities Association Silver jamboree, held at White Cloud.
Becci Castillo was again Hesperia's top finisher, coming in fourth place. She posted a time of 22:58.9. Other Hesperia scorers were Alivia Tomaras (26th, 28:59.6), Taylor Stapel (28th, 29:09.8) and Sydney Hasted (29th, 29:31.2).
In the boys' race, Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly led with a 14th-place finish and a time of 21:00.2. Stephen Priese and Evan Bowkamp were close behind, taking 16th and 18th respectively with times of 21:04.1 and 21:12.2. Jovan Ramos placed 30th (23:20.6) and Jake Smith took 34th (25:53.1) rounded out the scoring.