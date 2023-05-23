NEWAYGO — Hesperia’s golf team finished third out of three teams at the Newaygo County Championship last Friday hosted by Newaygo at Village Green Golf Course.
Fremont of the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division won the tournament with a 336. Host Newaygo, of the Central State Activities Association, was second with a 414. Hesperia shot a 509.
Fremont’s Killian Prewitt earned medalist honors with a 76.
The Panthers were led by Eli Edens, a freshman, with a 114. Also factoring into Hesperia’s score was Evan Fuentes (128), Vincent Lound (133) and Logan Kammer (134). Also playing were Alex Scott (136) and Taylor Ackerberg (139).