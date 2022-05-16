Hesperia's teams both finished sixth at Friday's Central State Activities Association Silver finals meet, hosted by Holton.
Senior Brandon Quinn earned the Panthers' lone event victory at the meet, taking first place in pole vault with a mark of 11-6. He was the only Hesperia boys finisher in the top five.
Kennedy Mey led the Panther girls, finishing third in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 400-meter dash. Her respective times were 2:48.3 and 1:09.3. Hesperia also finished fourth in the 800 relay with the team of Sky Milner, Sydney Hasted, Olivia VanAvery and Ciara Ransom (2:16.9) and was fifth in the 400 relay with the team of Hasted, Noelle Evans, VanAvery and Ransom (1:05.7).