Hesperia opened track season Thursday at the Newaygo Invitational. The Panther girls finished in ninth place at the meet, while the boys were unable to score a point.
Kennedy Mey had a strong day for Hesperia in her varsity debut, placing fourth in both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. Her times in the two events were 2:55.9 and 6:23.3 respectively. Kaylynn Hasty placed sixth in the 200 and set a personal best with a time of 33.97 seconds.
The boys' top finish came from Ryan Smith, who set a personal best in long jump with a leap of 16-2, placing 13th.