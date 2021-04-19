NEWAYGO — Hesperia's track teams competed at Friday's Newaygo Invitational. The Panther boys placed seventh, and the girls finished eighth.
The boys' top finish was by Brandon Quinn, who took second place in the pole vault with a personal best 11-0. Gabe Prado placed third in discus with a throw of 100-2, and Travis Kurtz was fifth in long jump (15-7).
Delaney Yates and Isabelle Rumsey were the only competitors for the girls' team. Yates took second place in the 200-meter dash (29.77) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (24.17), while Rumsey placed third in discus (a personal best 78-2.5) and fifth in shot put (28-9.75).