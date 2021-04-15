HESPERIA — Hesperia lost its season-opening track dual meet to White Cloud Wednesday. The visiting Indians won the boys' meet 90-25 and took the girls' meet 89-31.
Becci Castillo was Hesperia's top performer in the girls' meet, winning three distance running events. Castillo earned the top spot in the 800-meter run (2:53.9), the 1,600-meter run (6:27.4) and the 3,200-meter run (14:13.1). Each time was a personal best. Alivia Tomaras took the top spot in the 400 (1:18.0), and Madison Stevens won the 200 (35.0).
In the boys' meet, the Panthers earned wins in three events. Armando Escobedo won the 200 in a personal best time of 27.5 seconds, and Gabe Prado set a personal best by throwing the discus 102-4. Brandon Quinn was the Panthers' third winner, recording a personal best 9-6 in the pole vault.