Hesperia lost a pair of matchups at Monday's White Cloud tri meet to the host Indians and Lakeview.
The Hesperia girls fell 71-29 to Lakeview and 115-13 to White Cloud, and the boys lost 98-19 to Lakeview and 129-8 to White Cloud.
Three runner-up finishes highlighted the Hesperia girls' day, including two by Kennedy Mey. Mey set a new personal best in the 800-meter run (2:55.2) and also took second in the 1,600-meter run (6:28.6). Sky Milner added a second-place in pole vault, setting a new personal best of 5-0.
Hesperia's top boys finish was third, courtesy of Ryan Smith in the 400-meter dash (a personal best 59.36) and the 800 relay team of Sam Koch, Smith, Ben Hasty and Isaac Eaves (1:44.7).