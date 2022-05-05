Hesperia lost a Central State Activities Association Silver dual to Morley-Stanwood Wednesday. The boys lost 105-25 and the girls fell 106-24.
The Panther boys won four events, led by Bowen Robinson, who took first in both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs. He set a personal best in the 1,600 - 5:35.8 - and recorded a time of 2:45.9 in the 800.
Brandon Quinn won the pole vault (11-6), and the 400-meter relay team of Scott Quinn, Brandon Quinn, Isaac Eaves and Gabe Gould also won (51.29).
Hesperia's girls earned two wins. Kennedy Mey won the 400-meter dash (1:13.4) and contributed to the 1,600 relay team's win, along with Kaylynn Hasty, Sky Milner and Taylor Stapel (5:11.5).