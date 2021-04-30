HESPERIA — Hesperia's track teams took defeats to Kent City Wednesday in a Central State Activities Association Silver dual meet. The Panther boys lost 96-31, while the girls' team fell 102-30.
The Panthers won three events in the boys' meet. Mack Baird was part of two of them, taking the win in the 100-meter dash in a personal best time of 12.61 seconds (and edging teammate Armando Escobedo by .05 of a second to do it) and also contributing to the 400-meter relay win along with Travis Kurtz, Brandon Quinn and Escobedo. Their time was 49.80 seconds. Gabe Prado earned Hesperia's third win with a 93-10.5 throw in discus.
Delaney Yates earned three wins for Hesperia in the girls' meet. She swept the two hurdles events with times of 18.01 seconds in the 100 and 51.22 in the 300, and she also won the 200 in a time of 29.11 seconds. Becci Castillo picked up a win in the 3,200, posting a time of 14:21.9.