MORLEY — Hesperia's teams each placed sixth Friday at the Central State Activities Association Silver league finals meet, held at Morley-Stanwood.
The Panthers' highest finish was a second-place in the boys' meet, thanks to the 400-meter relay team of Mack Baird, Brandon Quinn, Armando Escobedo and Travis Kurtz. The quartet posted a time of 47.89 seconds.
In the 800 relay, Baird, Gabe Gould, Kurtz and Escobedo took third (1:41.8), and Quinn finished third in pole vault (11-0).
In the girls' meet, Isabelle Rumsey took third in discus and set a new personal best with a throw of 98-10.