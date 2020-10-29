HESPERIA — Hesperia rolled past rival Holton Wednesday night, 25-22, 25-14, 25-10, to conclude its regular season with a victory.
The Panthers ended Central State Activities Association Silver action in third place with a 6-4 record (17-15 overall).
Rachel Romero had a big night for Hesperia, posting 11 kills and seven aces, both team highs. Emily Bayle added eight kills. Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas combined for 23 assists.
On defense, Sayer's four digs led the team. Romero, Rylee Gleason and Brooke Billings had three digs apiece, and Gleason added four aces.