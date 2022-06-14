Hesperia will hold a volleyball camp in August for players entering kindergarten through sixth grade to develop their skills.
The camp is set for Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 2-4 at the Hesperia High School gym. Sessions will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. each day of the camp for grades K-3 and 10:15 a.m. to noon for grades 4-6.
Cost to participate in the camp is $40 per player, which includes snacks and refreshments and a t-shirt. To register, contact Panthers' coach Monica Grimard at grimardm@hesp.net or athletic director Tony Grimard at grimardt@hesp.net.