HESPERIA — As county sports teams continued preparation for the coming season, outgoing Hesperia coach Monica Grimard was providing a bridge to the new era for the Panthers.
Grimard has decided to step down as head coach as she approaches the final years of her teaching career, and a pair of former Hart players, Alyx Beachum and Autumn Sharrow, are helming the program this season. Both are very young, having played for Hart within the last several years, and with an equally young new JV coach, Brandi Taylor, Grimard thought it would be a good idea to maintain some continuity in the program.
Also, she wasn’t quite ready to quit cold turkey.
“Most coaches don’t have anything to do with the next coach, but I thought it was important to help them transition,” Grimard said Tuesday at a practice (Beachum was unavailable).
Grimard and her husband Tony poured many years into the volleyball program at various levels, including most of the last decade at the varsity level. It led to some great moments, including the team’s first two district titles ever in 2018 and 2019. The program was in position to finally be a winning one.
The COVID-19 pandemic threw things off a bit, with last year especially being a difficult one. It seemed like almost every match saw a shorthanded Hesperia lineup due to virus absences. Grimard also lost her sister last year, adding a personal struggle to an already difficult year.
She’s hopeful the infusion of excitement into the program will help. Beachum is an experienced club coach — in fact, she coached Sharrow. A mostly healthy roster should help, too, although Hesperia still hasn’t fully evaded the injury bug. Setter Emma Mulkey is dealing with a shoulder problem, but has worked around it by solidly hitting the ball with her left arm instead of her right.
Triniti Tanner is back after taking last season off. Ali Townsend, who was new to the team and to the state after moving from Florida last year, has gained more confidence on the court — likely boosted by being forced into virtually every position at some point by the Panthers’ shorthanded roster last fall. Grimard said the team has a much more positive outlook this year.
With Beachum and Sharrow taking over with Grimard helping out to ease the transition, Grimard hopes that her replacements will be able to keep up the work she and Tony began.
“We know we’re not going to win all the time, but we had a program going that was working,” Grimard said. “COVID messed it up a little bit, but...I do think we had a solid thing going. It might not have been perfect, but...we put a lot of hours in and we’d hate to see that (be for nothing). If we can show her how we did it, and I know she’s conscientious and won’t operate the same way, she’ll do great.”