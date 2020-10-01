WHITE CLOUD — Hesperia earned a close win Wednesday at White Cloud, completing a season sweep of its Central State Activities Association rival and potential district foe. The Panthers' winning scores were 25-22, 25-20, 25-19.
Hesperia (8-7, 4-1 CSAA Silver) used a well-rounded offense to get the win. Emily Bayle led the way with 14 kills, but she was aided by strong efforts from Rachel Romero, Rylee Gleason and Brooke Billings, who had nine, eight and seven kills respectively. Aria Thomas and Kyra Sayer combined for 34 assists.
On defense, Bayle had 13 digs, and Romero added nine, with Adriana Escobedo chipping in eight.