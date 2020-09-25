MUSKEGON — Hesperia took on two of the best squads in the area Thursday night at the Reeths-Puffer Quad, and while the Panthers lost both matches, coach Monica Grimard saw some bright spots.
Hesperia dropped close matches to Western Michigan Christian (25-19, 25-22, 26-24) and to North Muskegon at the quad — both state-ranked foes — but the Panthers did win the third of three games against the Norse.
"Going in a bit tired, they started off slow, but were later able to regroup and play with a new vigor," Grimard said of the North Muskegon match.
Hesperia opened the night with a win over Reeths-Puffer, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25.
Emily Bayle led Hesperia in kills, aces and digs, posting 21 kills and 21 digs with eight aces. Rachel Romero had 21 digs as well and served four aces. Aria Thomas and Kyra Sayer combined for 51 assists.