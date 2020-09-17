HESPERIA — Hesperia stayed close with Morley-Stanwood throughout Wednesday's Central State Activities Association match, but couldn't get over the hump in any of the three games, falling 25-17, 25-21, 25-19.
"(The Panthers) did not play consistently throughout the match, which put them on the defense," Hesperia coach Monica Grimard said.
As usual, seniors Emily Bayle and Rachel Romero led the Panthers (3-3, 1-1 CSAA Silver). Bayle had 14 digs with Romero adding 11, and on offense, Bayle posted seven kills with Romero chipping in five. Kyra Sayer led Hesperia servers with two aces, and Sayer also had nine assists.