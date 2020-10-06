HESPERIA — Hesperia already faced a tough challenge in the Central State Activities Association Silver race trying to overtake Morley-Stanwood and fend off White Cloud. On Monday the Panthers were introduced to another contender — Kent City.
The Eagles, who have recorded wins over both the Mohawks and Indians, added Hesperia to their pelt Monday, rallying from a game-one defeat to take down the Panthers, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.
Things were going well for Hesperia (10-9, 4-2 CSAA Silver) early in the match, as they went on a 7-1 run to grab a 13-9 advantage and then closed it out with another 4-1 spurt, with an ace to finish the game.
After that, though, something changed, and coach Monica Grimard said the team tried to figure out in the locker room post-match what that was. Whatever happened, Kent City became the aggressor from that point on, and the Panthers couldn't match their intensity.
"We had them on the defense in the first game, blocking them," Grimard said. "And then our blocking kind of backed off. We have young blockers. We just seemed to get less aggressive."
The Eagles dominated play through most of game two and into the early stages of game three, but Hesperia briefly gained the upper hand when a 7-1 run made it 13-12 in its favor. However, the Panthers quickly committed a service error and never led again in game three.
Perhaps part of the problem was that Kent City possesses the one thing Hesperia doesn't: Height. The Eagles were imposing on the block, and while the Panthers have proven able to counter that disadvantage on occasion, there's only so much even a good team can do if the opponent is deploying its height correctly. As Grimard said, it doesn't help that the middle is where the Panthers are the least experienced.
Game four appeared to be Hesperia's for the taking when the Panthers scored five straight times to make it 18-13, then extended the lead to 21-14. However, Kent City stormed back, winning a couple of big rallies. The biggest came with the teams deadlocked at 23. Emily Bayle made three separate clutch plays to keep a long rally going for Hesperia, but the Eagles finished it off with a kill, and the dejected Panthers couldn't return the next serve. All of a sudden the match was over.
"That was tough," Grimard said. "Those little morale drops can really get to you, with those long rallies. We have to be a little tougher on those. Those seem to get us more than anything. I don't know how to coach that yet, being mentally strong all the way through."
Rachel Romero and Bayle each recorded 11 kills to lead the offense, and Bayle posted 22 digs on defense too. Aria Thomas and Kyra Sayer combined for 23 assists. Romero posted four blocks.
If there's a silver lining, it's that Hesperia will get its chances to redeem both of its league defeats with rematches against Kent City and Morley-Stanwood. The Panthers already have a season sweep of White Cloud under their belt, so there's still a chance to get back into the conference race if they can step it up.