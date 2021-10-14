HESPERIA — Hesperia couldn't parlay a good start into a win over Kent City Wednesday night in Central State Activities Association Silver action, losing 25-19, 25-11, 25-13.
The Panthers (6-19, 3-5 CSAA Silver) led 7-2 early in game one, but that was the last highlight of the day for them as the Eagles seized command of the match with strong serving and offensive play.
Lacey McCallum led Hesperia with 14 digs and 11 assists, and Emma Joppich added 12 digs. Joppich, Emmet Tinkham and Kayla Rumsey each posted three kills.