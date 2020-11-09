HART — Hesperia's bid for a district three-peat fell short Thursday night in a finals match against White Cloud, despite the fact that the Panthers outscored the Indians in the match's four games.
Three of the four games went down to the wire, and the Indians won them all to secure a 26-24, 14-25, 25-22, 27-25 upset. Hesperia had won both regular-season matches between the teams.
Hesperia (18-16) led throughout game one before White Cloud stormed back to steal the game. After a lopsided Panther win in game two, a slow start cost them game three.
Game four was close throughout. A key five-point serving run from Kyra Sayer tied the match at 17, and Hesperia held a close lead most of the rest of the way, but White Cloud finished things off with the win.
Emily Bayle led Hesperia's offense with 13 kills and also paced the defense with 18 digs. Rachel Romero added 12 digs. Sayer posted 20 assists and six aces, both team highs.
The loss ended the careers of the bulk of Hesperia's roster, many of whom had played together since before high school. Bayle posted nearly 1,000 career kills and nearly 1,500 digs in perhaps the most successful individual career in program history, and Sayer racked up over 1,500 career assists.