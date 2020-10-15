KENT CITY — Hesperia lost to Kent City Wednesday night in Central State Activities Association Silver play, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20, giving the Eagles a season sweep of the series.
Hesperia (11-13, 5-3 CSAA Silver) played a strong opening game before falling short, then started slowly in game two and made a rally that also came up short. Game three was close the whole way, but the Eagles again came out on top.
Emily Bayle had 14 digs and Rachel Romero had 10 kills in the match. Bayle also had nine kills and four aces. Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas combined for 20 assists.