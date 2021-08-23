SPRING LAKE — The young Hesperia volleyball team opened play with an 0-2 mark at the Spring Lake Tri Wednesday, but coach Monica Grimard was pleased that her team improved throughout the day.
Hesperia lost its first match to Spring Lake, 25-8, 25-14, 25-17, then lost to Montague 25-22, 25-18, 25-15. As expected from an inexperienced squad, communication errors were a factor in the defeats, but the Panthers grew more comfortable on the court together as the night progressed.
"Improving our play and confidence level every game is a goal the Panthers have set for themselves this season," Grimard said.
Full statistics were unavailable from the match. Lacey McCallum led the team with four aces, and Ali Townsend added three.