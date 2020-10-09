STANTON — Hesperia lost all three of its matches Thursday night at the Central Montcalm Quad, but Panthers' coach Monica Grimard came away encouraged with three-game affairs against the host Hornets and Ogemaw Heights.
Hesperia also lost a match to Ionia in two tough games, 27-25, 25-14. Grimard said her team was "out of gas" after paying two conference matches this week, plus the quad.
Emily Bayle led the Panthers on offense and defense, recording 42 digs and 16 kills. Brooke Billings and Rylee Gleason each added 14 kills, and Rachel Romero had 18 digs. Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas combined for 56 assists. Thomas, Sayer and Romero had three aces each.