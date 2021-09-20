HESPERIA — Hesperia went 2-1 Thursday night at its home quad, earning victories over Onekama and Mason County Central but falling to Muskegon Catholic.
The Panthers (5-16) played the Crusaders tough in their final match, losing by a 25-21, 25-22 score. The victories were also close, with the Onekama match ending 25-18, 25-19 and the Mason County Central match ending 25-17, 25-21.
Lacey McCallum had a strong night at setter for Hesperia, recording 42 assists. She also led the defense with 17 digs. Emmet Tinkham led Hesperia in kills for the first time this season, with 16, and also recorded five aces. McCallum and Maddie Stevens had four aces each, and Stevens recorded 16 digs.