GRAND RAPIDS — Hesperia won two of its three matches Saturday in the Kenowa Hills Quad, defeating Kenowa Hills and Comstock Park and losing a close match to Allendale. All three matches were decided in the third game.
The Panthers (10-8) topped Kenowa Hills in their first match, 11-25, 28-26, 15-7, then beat Comstock Park 25-16, 21-25, 15-10. In their final match, the Panthers fell to Allendale 25-15, 16-25, 15-11.
"It was a great day of competition for the Panthers," Hesperia coach Monica Grimard said.
Emily Bayle led Hesperia's offense for the day with 22 kills. Brooke Billings added 13. Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas combined for 46 assists, and Bayle served six aces with Sayer chipping four. Rachel Romero led the team with 18 service points.
On the defensive end, Bayle posted 24 digs and Romero had 18. Romero also had four blocks.