GRAND RAPIDS — Hesperia closed out its regular season strong Tuesday night with a 2-1 record at the NorthPointe Christian Quad. The Panthers' only loss came to Division 2 #5-ranked Montague.
Hesperia earned wins over the host Mustangs (25-20, 25-19) and over Delton Kellogg (25-13, 18-25, 15-10).
Emily Bayle had 20 kills to lead the Panthers (16-15), and Rachel Romero added 13. Rylee Gleason had six aces, with Bayle chipping in four, and Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas combined for 45 assists. Bayle's 16 digs led the Hesperia defense, with Romero adding 15.