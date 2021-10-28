Hesperia dropped its Central State Activities Association Silver finale Wednesday night at Holton in a close match, 25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19.
The Panthers' defense kept them in the match, led by Lacey McCallum with 21 digs. Emma Joppich contributed 18 digs. Elli McAree and Caitlyn Frees each had three blocks.
On offense, Emmet Tinkham recorded 14 kills and McCallum had 13. McCallum also had 28 assists.
Hesperia finished conference play with a 3-7 league record and is 10-25-1 overall.
"Not what (we) anticipated or hoped for, however, (the players) still believe they can show their abilities and strengths next week," Hesperia coach Monica Grimard said of the coming district tournament.