WHITE CLOUD — Still playing "a skeleton crew", coach Monica Grimard said, due to COVID-19 quarantines, Hesperia lost its fourth straight Central State Activities Association Silver match to White Cloud Wednesday, 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14.
The Panthers (5-18, 2-4 CSAA Silver) spread the ball around offensively and five players had three kills or more. Alex Glenn was the only one to reach four kills. On defense, Emma Joppich had 13 digs, and Glenn and Emmet Tinkham each had 12. Tinkham also had six assists and a pair of blocks. Elli McAree had two blocks as well.