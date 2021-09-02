HESPERIA — Despite having to rebuild after the graduation losses of many of last year's key players, Hesperia is 2-0 in the Central State Activities Association Silver after Wednesday's 25-9, 21-25, 25-13, 25-13 win over Lakeview.
The Panthers had a hiccup in game two, allowing the Wildcats to grab an early lead big enough to stave off a late Hesperia run, but were dominating in every other game. Particularly notable was a spectacular 12-point serving run by Lacey McCallum late in game four that turned a deficit into an insurmountable 23-12 advantage.
"She's got a very powerful serve," Hesperia coach Monica Grimard said. "She hits her zone. She just has incredible spring on it. She has actually had a little bit of trouble keeping it in. I was happy to see her get it back. She's had that power before, but it's been on and off. She seems to have the control back that she was missing a little bit this year."
Hesperia's serving was good throughout the game, giving Lakeview problems on serve receive. The Panthers recorded 24 total aces, nine by McCallum and six more by Emmet Tinkham, many of those coming in game one. Caitlyn Frees had a solid serving run of her own in game three.
The Panther offense, so dominated by Emily Bayle and Rachel Romero the past few years, was spread around Wednesday. McCallum led with six kills (she also led the team with 12 digs and 11 assists), and Elli McAree had five. Alex Glenn also had a strong night. Grimard has had to keep an eye on Glenn because of past injury issues.
"I had been pulling off a little bit because she had a knee injury last year," Grimard said. "When we were at camp this summer, she went down again. I hate to play her too much, so at tournaments I have to baby it a bit, so I'm watching that."
Injuries and illness have been a constant for the Panthers. Before the season even began, projected libero Emma Muckey got injured, forcing Hesperia to plug Ali Townsend into that spot. The Panthers have also been without Madison Stevens, who is out sick.
"It seems like every game we have to play everyone (we have)," Grimard said. "It's nice to see they can pull themselves up out of that."
The Panthers are 3-13 overall, an unfamiliar position after the successes of the past three years, which included two district championships and many, many wins. However, Grimard is optimistic that with the hard work the team is putting in, results are soon to follow. And as she said, the Panthers haven't lost to pushover squads thanks to a challenging early schedule that's included area power Western Michigan Christian and 2020 quarterfinalist Calumet.
"They've been working hard," Grimard said. "I think they're a very talented group. We've got to keep working. It's a long season, a good part of the season, ahead. I'm hopeful."