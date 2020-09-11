MUSKEGON — Hesperia finally got its season going Thursday night at the Muskegon Catholic Tri, and the Panthers appeared in midseason form, dominating a pair of matches against Muskegon Catholic and Algoma Christian in three games each. Scores were 25-12, 25-11, 25-8 against Algoma and 25-17, 25-15, 25-10 against Catholic.
"This was only the second day off the sand court for the Panthers," Hesperia coach Monica Grimard said. "They started a little shaky until finding their groove."
Emily Bayle and Rachel Romero picked up where they left off last season, leading the offense with 15 and 12 kills respectively and pacing the defense with 23 and 13 digs respectively. Romero also had a team-best three blocks, and Bayle posted seven service aces. Setters Kyra Sayer and Aria Thomas each notched 15 assists.