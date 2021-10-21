Hesperia lost its senior night matchup against Central State Activities Association Silver foe Morley-Stanwood Wednesday night, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
Panthers' coach Monica Grimard said that she was happy with her team's performance - she noted that the match was far closer than when the teams played at Morley earlier this season. She's also impressed with the way it has handled all the difficulties it has faced this year, between injuries and COVID-19 quarantines.
Emma Joppich led the Hesperia (7-21, 3-6 CSAA Silver) defense with 17 digs, and Emma Muckey, back from a preseason injury, added 14. On offense, Elli McAree had seven kills and Emmet Tinkham had six. Lacey McCallum chipped in 20 assists.