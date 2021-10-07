LAKEVIEW — Finally playing with most of its team, Hesperia swept Lakeview Wednesday night in a Central State Activities Association Silver match.
The Panthers (6-18, 3-4 CSAA Silver) have been struggling with quarantines and injuries of late, but Wednesday marked a milestone in their path back to a full roster.
Emmet Tinkham paced Hesperia's offense with nine kills, and the Panthers also served well, led by five aces from Lacey McCallum. McCallum also had 18 assists and 13 digs, leading in those categories. Alex Glenn added 12 digs.