KENT CITY — Kent City ended Hesperia's two-match winning streak to begin Central State Activities Association Silver action Wednesday, defeating the Panthers in three games, 25-11, 25-8, 25-22.
Hesperia (3-14, 2-1 CSAA Silver) struggled on each side of the ball in the first two games. Back on form in the third game, the Panthers pushed Kent City to the limit but fell short, missing out on a couple of key opportunities.
Caitlyn Frees had an impressive serving run in game three to briefly give Hesperia the lead. She led the team with three aces.
Alex Glenn paced the Panthers offensively with six kills and also had a team-best 11 digs. Lacey McCallum recorded 13 assists.