HOLTON — Hesperia dominated the final two games of Wednesday's Central State Activities Association Silver matchup against Holton, picking up a three-game sweep, 25-20, 25-9, 25-12.
Highlighting the evening was a 14-point run in game two, for which Emily Bayle was at the service line. Bayle posted a team-best eight aces in the match. She also led the team with eight digs and was second on the Panthers with six kills.
Hesperia (5-5, 2-1 CSAA Silver) spread the wealth on offense Wednesday. Rachel Romero had seven kills, and Brooke Billings and Rylee Gleason had five and four respectively. Aria Thomas had 12 assists.