Hesperia finished its regular season by earning the Bronze bracket championship Saturday at the Central Montcalm tournament. Hesperia beat Reed City in the Bronze finals, 25-23, 25-21.
The Panthers (12-27-1) went 1-2 in pool play and were sorted opposite the Coyotes in the Bronze finals.
Emmet Tinkham paced Hesperia's offense with 23 kills on the day, and Abby Joppich had seven aces, five of which came in an impressive run of 12 service points in a pool match against Lakeview. Lacey McCallum added six aces and also had 53 assists.
On defense, Emma Muckey posted 31 digs, and McCallum added 24. Tinkham had three blocks.