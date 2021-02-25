MONTAGUE — Hesperia had an uneven night at Wednesday's Montague Quad, going 1-2 with a win over Orchard View (49-30) but losses to Montague (48-27) and Kingsley (54-27).
The Panthers could only fill 11 of the 14 weight classes, putting them at a disadvantage right away.
A key factor in the loss to Montague was that Wildcat wrestlers got the best of Hesperia's two all-state stars, Mack Baird and Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, in close decisions. Coach Doug Baird said he hopes the tough defeats motivate each wrestler to up their game as the postseason approaches.
"They've got to come ready to wrestle, and they have to bring the pace harder if they want to win those types of situations," Baird said. "Sometimes a timely loss is good for the soul. It'll keep them honest, grounded and working hard. That's what I'm hoping to get out of both of them. They've both had a lot of success at Hesperia, and obviously I'm pulling for both of them to finish strong and get back on the podium."
River Roberson and Brandon Quinn each scored a pair of pin victories on the night, a bright spot for the team. Korbin Klaus also earned wins in his first two bouts of the evening.
However, on the whole, the night didn't go as Hesperia hoped. Baird said aggressiveness and pushing the pace are key things the Panthers need to work on.
"We've got to try to take the match to the other teams instead of the other team taking the match to us right now," Baird said. "Until we do that, we're going to be on this learning curve. I have a nice young team with some fantastic human beings, but we'll have to get a little more aggressive and find a way to score some more points in our matches."
Hesperia would also like to add more athletes, even a few weeks into the season. That would strengthen the Panthers' chances of earning another district title. That said, Baird said he's seen his team fight all season, earning at least one win in each quad so far.
"I think that speaks volumes," Baird said. "We almost got out with a couple of good wins on Saturday. We beat Belding and we're in the last match with Forest Hills Northern, and if we'd won the last match, we'd beat them. We're growing and we're experiencing some of those growing pains right now. I still have a lot of faith in my guys, and I hope they have faith in themselves."
The post-match atmosphere of mostly smiles underscored how much the team is enjoying simply being able to be on the mat. After the wrestling season was delayed by two months in the state due to the COVID-19 pause, athletes statewide seem to be soaking in the joy of competition.
"I think they're having fun overall and I think they're enjoying each other's company," Baird said. "I think the sooner we can get our kids back to a normal schedule of go, go, go, the better off it will be for them. I think getting these kids back to doing something positive and not just sitting at home, it's meaningful for them. Even though it's a short bit of a season, it's still going to be a season, and it's meaningful."