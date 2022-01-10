Hesperia took third place at Saturday's St. Louis Invitational, scoring 197.5 points. The Panthers were only 23.5 points behind Clare, the meet's champion.
Four Panther wrestlers reached the finals at their weight classes and finished second. Blake Sayer's finals defeat at 112 pounds was his first loss of the year, but he also earned a pair of wins by pin on the day.
Stephen Priese was also second, at 103, going 1-1 with a pin victory. River Roberson earned second place at 135 with a 2-1 record, winning a pin and a major decision. Brandon Quinn earned two pins at 152 before falling in the finals.
Alex Sayer placed third at 119 and went 2-1, with a pin and a decision win. Skyler Stalbaum was third at 130 with a 2-1 mark, earning both wins by pin. Kamryn Rosencrans earned fourth place at 160.
Scott Quinn was fifth at 140, and Kaiden Brown and Isaac Eaves each took sixth place.