Hesperia took fourth place Saturday at the Shepherd Invitational, scoring 148 points.
Skyler Stalbaum and River Roberson each earned championships at their weight classes to lead the Panthers. Stalbaum won all three of his matches by pin at 130 pounds, and River Roberson scored two pins and a close decision win in the finals at 135.
Wyatt Roberson and Stephen Priese were each finalists for the Panthers and finished in second place at 125 and 103 respectively. Both went 2-1 with a pair of pin victories.
Blake Sayer, Alex Sayer and Deegan Klaus earned third place at 112, 119 and 160 respectively.