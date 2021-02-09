Hesperia is in line for a strong wrestling season this year with most of the top athletes back, including all-state performers Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly and Mack Baird.
Those two Panthers should lead the team, but Hesperia also has consistent performers Korbin Klaus and River Roberson back. Football athletes Brandon Quinn - a conference champ as a freshman - and Johnny Majersky and Tyler Billings bolster the team's ranks. Coach Doug Baird said the team could have a full lineup, which the Panthers haven't always had in recent years.
Other big names include veterans Alex Sayer, Marcus Hoaglin, Chris Figueroa and Kamryn Rosencrans, and freshman Stephen Priese joins the lineup after a solid cross-country season.
With so much manpower, the Panthers are hopeful to at least repeat as district champion, and potentially challenge Carson City-Crystal for the regional crown.
"We'll probably have to beat a tough Mason County Central team and there's a couple others in here we'll have to do well with," Baird said. "We're obviously hoping we can be healthy and take it to the next level and get to the state tournament. But a lot of things have to go right for us. That's our expectation."
Hesperia jumps right into one of its biggest matches when it faces Kent City in the season opener. That match will likely decide the Central State Activities Association Silver title. The Panthers will get a look at many of the area's best as the season progresses, including Hart and Shelby.
Baird's approach to practice will be a bit different this year to account for the differences between his team's usual 18-week season and the six- or seven-week "horse race" that awaits.
"You'll have to make some changes," Baird said. "I guess you can pound the kids if you want, but I'm trying to go a few minutes on, with stuff on the mat, but then I let them take a mask break and do their own thing with some social distancing...When you change up (the season), it's probably good to change up (the routine). I probably won't go as long as I once have, and keep the guys fresh."