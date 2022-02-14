Hesperia brought home the district championship Thursday night at Holton, defeating Ravenna in the finals 54-30.
The Panthers drew a first-round bye, and after Ravenna defeated the host Red Devils, they used a fast start to win the title. Panthers' coach Mark Arbogast invoked the name of Rocky IV movie villain Ivan Drago as inspiration for the team.
"It was an exciting night of wrestling," Arbogast said. "The guys came together as a team and really stepped up. We have talked a lot about goal setting this year with our 'Who's your Drago?' theme. It was fun to get another district title for Hesperia wrestling."
Every bout in the title match was either a pin or a forfeit win, and early on Hesperia won almost all of them. Blake Sayer started things off with a pin victory, and Alex Sayer, Skyler Stalbaum, Ben Hasty and River Roberson all received forfeits sandwiched around one Ravenna victory. Scott Quinn and Brandon Quinn followed with pins. Those were the last two Hesperia wins wrestled, but Deegan Klaus and Stephen Priese also picked up forfeit wins later in the match to secure the Hesperia win.
The Panthers will wrestle at home in the regional tournament Wednesday. They'll face Lakeview in the semifinals, while Evart and St. Louis face off in the other semifinal.