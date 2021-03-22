CARSON CITY — Hesperia's wrestlers had a good performance Saturday at the individual district tournament held at Carson City-Crystal, qualifying six of their nine team members to the regionals.
Highlighting the day was a district title for 119-pounder Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, who earned a pair of wins to reach the top of the podium. Mack Baird and Korbin Klaus also were in the finals, taking second place at 130 and 152 respectively. Klaus scored two pin victories to reach the finals.
Two Panthers finished third. Stephen Priese was third at 103, and all three of his wins came by pin. River Roberson placed third at 135, bouncing back from an overtime defeat to Ravenna's Austin Brown in the semifinals to earn two more wins and secure his regional spot.
Alex Sayer rounded out Hesperia's regional qualifiers with a fourth-place finish at 112, scoring two pin victories on the day.
Chris Figueroa won a match for the Panthers at 145, but fell short of regional qualification.