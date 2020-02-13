HESPERIA — Hesperia didn't flinch in the role of favorite Wednesday night at the district tournament, rolling past Holton, 63-12, and beating Ravenna, 48-27, to earn the championship. It was the Panthers' sixth title in eight years.
Hesperia dominated the semifinals, winning all but one of the matches wrestled on the mat. Scoring pins in the semis were Mack Baird, Korbin Klaus, Kamryn Rosencrans and Alex Sayer. Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly also picked up a win by a close decision over Graham Resterhouse. The Panthers also took advantage of the undermanned Red Devils having to give away several forfeit wins.
In the finals against Ravenna, Hesperia again had the manpower advantage and used it well. Baird, Sayer and Rosencrans each earned their second pins of the evening, and Zander Nadjkovic also picked up a pin victory. Klaus, Isaiah Gardner and River Roberson each went 2-0 for the evening as well.
Hesperia now advances to next Wednesday's regional round, which will be hosted by the winner of Thursday's Kent City district.