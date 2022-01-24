Hesperia won Friday's Comstock Invitational tournament, scoring 174 points to beat second-place Olivet by 31.5 points.
Three Panthers won their weight-class titles: Blake Sayer, Skyler Stalbaum and River Roberson. Sayer won at 112 pounds, earning all three of his wins by pin. Stalbaum's 130-pound title included a pair of pin victories, one of them coming over teammate Ben Hasty in the finals to give Hasty second place. Roberson edged top seed Caeleb Ishmael of Coloma 7-6 in the 135-pound finals to cap a 3-0 day.
In addition to Hasty, Scott Quinn, at 140, also took second place. He went 2-1 with a pair of pin victories. Stephen Priese finished third at 103, scoring all three of his wins by pin, and Marcus Hoaglin was fourth at 285.