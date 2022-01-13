HESPERIA — Hesperia earned two victories Wednesday night at a home quad, routing Holton 60-12 and Montabella 66-15.
The Holton win featured only three bouts due to the Red Devils only bringing that many wrestlers. There were forfeits in the Montabella match as well, but Panther wrestlers got to flex their muscles too.
What impressed coach Mark Arbogast was less the results than the mentality his guys displayed. Their aggression and willingness to mix it up was best exemplified by Brandon Quinn, who started his match with Montabella's Ryan Cook by getting so locked in he took Cook down out of bounds after the referee's whistle had blown. Cook shook hands with Quinn after that happened and quickly came at him with equal fervor, though Quinn ended up with the win by pin.
"I told them at the end, you can't teach someone to be aggressive," Arbogast said. "You can work on it, but it's just a natural thing, and being aggressive in wrestling is super important. They wrestle hard for us all the time. I can't remember a time this season saying, 'You guys need to go harder.' They just keep coming after it all the time."
As far as the Hesperia bench was concerned, the highlight match was Marcus Hoaglin's pin of Montabella's Kameron Peterson at 285 pounds. Hoaglin's teammates and coaches were heavily invested in that match and got extra loud when Hoaglin secured the win.
"Marcus is an upperclassman, and he's just been working so hard all the time," Arbogast said. "When he has a big win like that, everybody on the team loves it. When you have a guy like that winning, getting a pin, everybody just cares about him so much and your heart's on your sleeve. They're just super pumped for him. It's almost like winning it yourself."
Hoaglin was one of several Panthers to go 2-0, though because of Holton's undermanned status, only Stephen Priese was able to take the mat twice and win. He scored a pair of pin victories. Scott Quinn, River Roberson, Brandon Quinn, Blake Sayer and Skyler Stalbaum each went 2-0 with a pin on the mat, and Alex Sayer and Isaac Eaves each won by forfeit twice.
The quad was Hesperia's third of a whopping five it will host this season. Normally the Panthers only get two or three. Whatever the reason for the uptick, Arbogast loves wrestling on his home mats.
"We have a really nice fan base," Arbogast said. "We have tons of old-timers coming out to watch. These are guys that came and watched wrestling when I wrestled in the '90s, so to see them come out and support the kids, they feel that support and it just grows the program even more."
The team has had a strong year so far, boasting a 7-3 record in dual matches, and Arbogast thinks a lot of that has to do with the team's attitude. According to him, his team's attendance at winter break practices was exemplary, and his athletes never seem in a rush to leave.
"The only reason a couple guys didn't come (to winter break practice) is the roads were horrible or they had a family commitment because of Christmas," Arbogast said. "It was awesome to see all the guys wanting to wrestle and wanting to get better. I think that's a big contributor, the guys wanting to be there. I've yet to have a guy looking at the clock and saying, 'Hey, when do we go home today?' I haven't had that happen, which is awesome."