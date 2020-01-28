COMSTOCK —Hesperia finished third Friday at the Comstock Tournament, recording 115 team points. Portland was first with 216.5 points, followed by Coloma with 136. The Panthers edged Grand Rapids West Catholic by a point.
Mack Baird led Hesperia at the meet, taking first place at 135 pounds. He won a pair of matches by pin before defeating White Pigeon’s Jack Davidson 6-1 in the finals.
River Roberson was also in the finals, taking second at 130. Roberson won two matches by pin for the day. Finishing third were Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly at 112, who rallied from a first-round loss to score four straight pins, and Johnny Majersky at 160, who scored three wins by pin.
Fourth-placers were Alex Sayer at 103, Zander Nadjkovic at 171 and Tyler Billings at 215.