Hesperia split its two matches Wednesday at a home quad, defeating Orchard View 44-36 and falling to Cadillac by tiebreaker 43-42.
Because every bout was a pin or a forfeit for one of the two sides, the match with the Vikings came down to the sixth tiebreaker, total number of individual points scored on the mat, which favored Cadillac.
The Panthers rallied for the win against OV after trailing 30-11 early on. A string of pins from Marcus Hoaglin, Stephen Priese and Alex Sayer helped earn Hesperia the lead, and Skyler Stalbaum clinched the match with a decision win.
River Roberson achieved an individual milestone at the quad by scoring his 100th career victory.
Stalbaum, Priese and Sayer were three of the Panthers' six wrestlers to go 2-0 on the night. Priese and Sayer both recorded a pair of pins, and Stalbaum scored a pin against Cadillac. Brandon Quinn also earned two pins, while River Roberson won by technical fall and by forfeit and Scott Quinn picked up a pin and a forfeit.