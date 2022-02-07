Hesperia had an excellent day Saturday at the Central State Activities Association finals meet hosted by Chippewa Hills, earning the top spot among CSAA Silver squads.
The Panthers, who lost league matches to Lakeview and Kent City in the dual portion of the season, easily outpaced both in the individual-based finals and scored 146 points. They finished behind only CSAA Gold team Fremont.
Weight-class champions River Roberson and Brandon Quinn paced the Panthers Saturday. Roberson dominated both his matches, winning by pin and technical fall, to earn the 135-pound championship, and Quinn scored three consecutive pins to take the top spot at 152.
Scott Quinn was Hesperia's third finalist, taking second at 140. Quinn went 2-1 with a pair of pin victories before falling to Chippewa Hills' Jon Koepf in the finals.
Several Panthers finished third at their weight classes. Stephen Priese was third at 103, going 3-1 with three pins; Blake Sayer was 3-1 and scored a pin in his third-place match at 112; Alex Sayer went 3-1 with three pins at 119; and Deegan Klaus was 3-1 with three pins at 160.
Wyatt Roberson and Skyler Stalbaum took fourth place at 125 and 130 respectively.