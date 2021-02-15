KENT CITY — Hesperia opened its wrestling season at Friday's Kent City Quad, falling to the Eagles 45-30 in what was essentially a Central State Activities Association Silver championship match.
The Eagles ripped off four straight six-point wins in a row in one run of the match, three of them pins, to take control and defeat the Panthers.
The Panthers split their other two matches on the night, defeating Unity Christian 56-15 and losing to Coopersville 60-23.
Two Panther wrestlers had perfect 3-0 records on the night. River Roberson scored two pins and a win by technical fall Friday, and Mack Baird earned a pair of pin victories.