Hesperia had three district champions at Saturday's Division 4 individual district tournament at Carson City-Crystal, and qualified five wrestlers to the regionals in all.
Panther stars Alex Sayer, River Roberson and Brandon Quinn earned district titles at 112 pounds, 135 pounds and 145 pounds respectively. Roberson and Quinn had been seeded #1 in the tournament, while Sayer was seeded #2. Oddly enough, Sayer had to beat his brother Blake along the way, winning the sibling rivalry match 16-3 in the semifinals. He then earned a 6-1 decision in the championship match against Beaverton's Seth Onweller.
Roberson, whose brother Wyatt was in a different weight class, didn't have to follow that path, but he did dominate his bracket with three first-period pins. Roberson only needed three minutes and 18 seconds of mat time to dispatch all three of his district opponents. Quinn also won all three of his matches by pin on the way to the top of the podium.
Skyler Stalbaum finished third at 130 for the Panthers after entering the day as the #2 seed. He won a pair of matches by pin and was forced to face teammate Ben Hasty in the blood round, edging him 9-6.
Stephen Priese was Hesperia's fifth qualifier, placing fourth at 103. He won a pair of matches by pin to earn his spot at regionals.
Panthers to reach the blood round included the younger Sayer and the younger Roberson, each of whom dropped tough decisions in their final matches of the day. Hasty lost the aforementioned blood-round match to Stalbaum, and Panthers Deegan Klaus (160), Logan Grabe (189) and Marcus Hoaglin (215) also each wrestled in the blood round before falling short.