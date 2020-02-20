CARSON CITY — Hesperia reached the regional finals Wednesday at Carson City, but was unable to pull an upset against the #6-ranked Eagles, falling 56-12.
The Panthers edged Maple Valley, 42-36, in the semifinals.
Hesperia benefited from a manpower advantage in the semifinals, taking five forfeit victories to Maple Valley's two. On the mat, the Panthers scored wins by Johnny Majersky and Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly, each by pin, to pick up the semifinal win.
The title match was a tough one against a loaded Eagles squad, especially because Hesperia gave away three forfeits. The Panthers did start the match with a win by Majersky, who improved to 2-0 with a pin victory over Logan Hopkins, but Carson City moved ahead with wins in the next two bouts. Tyler Billings scored a 4-1 decision against Ryan Holland to pull the Panthers within 10-9, but they wouldn't get any closer.
Sturtevant-Roesly earned his second win later in the match, by decision.
Hesperia ended the season with a dual record of 9-7.