Hesperia reached the regional finals Wednesday night on its home mat, but couldn't secure the final win needed to reach Kalamazoo, falling to St. Louis 54-20 in the finals match.
The visiting Sharks accumulated an early 22-0 lead in the finals with two pins, a forfeit win and a major decision. Hesperia responded with 10 points from the Sayer brothers - a pin by Alex and a major decision by Blake - and later earned a major decision from River Roberson and a pin by Scott Quinn to pull within 30-20, but that was as close as the Panthers could get.
"I could not be more proud of the way these guys wrestled tonight," Hesperia coach Mark Arbogast said. "They all fought hard and it was exciting to see them put it all out there. They made taking over as the head coach enjoyable for sure. I’m excited for the (individual regionals this) weekend and the future of Hesperia wrestling."
Hesperia edged Lakeview 42-36 in the regional semifinals earlier Wednesday. The Panthers fell behind early, as only a Logan Grabe decision win got in the way of a 24-3 start by the Wildcats. However, Hesperia roared back later. Blake Sayer scored a decision win at 112 pounds, followed by pins from Alex Sayer, Skyler Stalbaum, River Roberson, Scott Quinn, Oscar Moran and Brandon Quinn, the last of which secured the win for Hesperia.